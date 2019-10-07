Maharashtra Assembly election: Wealth of 29 Mumbai MLAs goes up by 77 percent

Maharashtra Assembly election will be held on October 21, in which 29 Mumbai MLAs, who are seeking re-election, wealth has gone up by 77 percent from Rs 577.66 crore in 2014 to Rs 1,024.57 crore in 2019.

According to Indian Express, five MLAs have registered an increase of over 200 percent in their wealth. At the top is AIMIM MLA from Byculla, Waris Pathan, whose assets grew by 416 percent from Rs 3.06 crore in 2014 to Rs 15.80 crore in 2019. Mumbai has 36 constituencies, out of which 29 are seeking re-election and six have been denied ticket.