Maharashtra Assembly election: Wealth of 29 Mumbai MLAs goes up by 77 percent

Maharashtra Assembly election will be held on October 21, in which 29 Mumbai MLAs, who are seeking re-election, wealth has gone up by 77 percent from Rs 577.66 crore in 2014 to Rs 1,024.57 crore in 2019.
According to Indian Express, five MLAs have registered an increase of over 200 percent in their wealth. At the top is AIMIM MLA from Byculla, Waris Pathan, whose assets grew by 416 percent from Rs 3.06 crore in 2014 to Rs 15.80 crore in 2019. Mumbai has 36 constituencies, out of which 29 are seeking re-election and six have been denied ticket.
Shiv Sena MLA from Kurla, Mangesh Kudalkar has registered a 339 per cent increase in wealth from Rs 1.01 crore to Rs 4.44 crore. After him BJP MLA from Versova, Dr Bharti Lavekar, whose assets have increased by 267 per cent from Rs 1.56 crore to Rs 5.73 crore. At fourth is Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar from Mahim his assests have increased by 263 per cent from Rs 7.06 crore to Rs 25.63 crore.
BJP legislator from Malabar Hill, Mangal Prabhat Lodha is considered to be the wealthiest MLA in Mumbai. He owns property worth Rs 441.64 crore. His wealth grew by 122 per cent from Rs 198.61 crore in 2014. After him, wealthiest MLA is from the city's poorest constituency Mankhurd, Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi. His wealth is Rs 209.8 crore. Congress MLA from Mumbadevi, Amin Patel's wealth has increased by 20 percent. His personal wealth of Rs 44.65 crore, an increase of 20 percent over Rs 37.22 crore in 2014.
