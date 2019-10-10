Maharashtra assembly election: Schools face tough time as 90% of staff report to their polling centres

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly election, schools are facing tough time managing examinations and classes as most of the teachers and non-teaching employees are on election duties.

According to the Hindustan Times, many schools declared a holiday on Wednesday, as 90% of school staff had to report to their polling centres to collect duty orders and get instructions about the further training schedule. Rajesh Pandya, a teacher from Fatimadevi High School in Malad told the leading daily, “Our school declared a holiday as almost all of us have election duties and had to report to our centres today. As the exams are on, nobody was available for supervision and related duties.”

Schools had to face tough time managing examinations too. Exams were conducted with the help of a select few at Dahisar’s Shailendra High School. Sudam Kumbhar, principal, Shailendra High School, “This time, everyone, including I, have election duty. With elections approaching soon and the following Diwali holidays, we have the burden of finishing the exams before time.”

The election commission will hold the second round of training sessions for teachers between October 11 and 13. Earlier, teachers had demanded to the state government that they should get a holiday post-elections.