Maharashtra Assembly Election: Nitin Nandgaonkar quits MNS, joins Shiv Sena

He often uses Facebook Lives to broadcast his vigilantism and in a recent video he also showed how taxi drivers allegedly tampered with fare meters which lead to exorbitant fares that commuters had to cough out.

In February this year, Mumbai Police had served a show cause notice to Nandgaonkar which mentioned cases registered against him, saying he was spreading fear in society, and asked him why he shouldn't be externed from Mumbai City, the suburbs and Thane district. The notice was sent after a video surfaced, in which Nandgaonkar was seen slapping an auto driver who allegedly beat up a passenger.