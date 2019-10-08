Maharashtra Assembly Election: BJP versus Shiv Sena in Kankavli

Mumbai: For the record, the BJP and the Shiv Sena have teamed up in the State Assembly election but by an uncanny coincidence the two allies find themselves on the two sides of the fence in Kankavli.

The seeds of discord were sown when the BJP fielded Nitesh Rane, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, from the constituency, riding roughshod over the opposition from the Sena.

The Sena, too, took the fight into the BJP camp by giving a ticket to Satish Sawant from Kankavli; the latter had not withdrawn his candidature till Monday, the last day to do so. So, that makes it essentially a BJP versus Shiv Sena contest.

The BJP had wasted no time after Rane left the Congress and gave him a ticket immediately. Incidentally, Rane is the sitting MLA from the Kankavli seat, which he had won in the 2014 Maharashtra elections on a Congress ticket.

From the statement that had emanated from Uddhav Thackeray the other day, it seemed the two parties had crossed the seat-adjustment hump. But it seems some prickly issues still remain, which could mar the new found bonhomie.

Incidentally, in an interview to Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Uddhav Thackeray has claimed his party had checked the 'Modi wave' in the 2014 state Assembly polls, but maintained there was no point in a discussion now on why they parted ways with the BJP at that time.

This time, the Sena is contesting on 124 out of the total 288 constituencies in alliance with the BJP, which has nominated candidates for 150 seats. The rest of the seats will be allotted to smaller allies from the BJP's quota.