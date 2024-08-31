Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: '1st Round Of Discussion On Seat-Sharing Done,' Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Nagpur: National Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Saturday informed that the first round of discussions on seat sharing between Mahayuti alliance has been completed ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Ajit Pawar also said that the alliance will sit together again for the second time to decide on 288 seats.

"We had our first round of discussions on seat sharing. We will sit again for the second time and decide who gets which seat, out of the 288 seats, We will discuss and decide on that." Ajit Pawar said.

"Elective merit will be the criteria for seat sharing," he added.

Deputy CM Of Maharashtra Refuses To React On Shiv Sena Leader Tanaji Sawant's Controversial Statement

Ajit Pawar refused to comment over Shiv Sena leader Tanaji Sawant's controversial statement over NCP leaders.

"If someone has said something, I don't want to comment on it. I have decided at the beginning of the Jan Samman Yatra that I will not comment on anyone. If someone criticizes me, it does not matter to me. I believe in working." Ajit Pawar said.

Nagpur: Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, during his Jan Sanman Yatra, emphasized that the tour is focused on constituencies where NCP MLAs won in the last election pic.twitter.com/q5V2W1lKzY — IANS (@ians_india) August 31, 2024

Controversial Statement Of Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant had expressed his dissatisfaction with the alliance.

"Even if we sit next to each other in the cabinet, I feel like vomiting after coming out," Sawant was quoted as saying.

Deputy CM Of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar Reaches The Site Where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue Collapsed

Earlier, Ajit Pawar visited the site in Malvan where the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed on August 26.

Pawar stated, "Everyone is saddened by what has happened. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our deity, and we are all proud of his legacy. The Chief Minister has held meetings regarding this incident. Efforts are being made to rebuild the memorial. Action will be taken against those responsible. No matter where they flee, they will be found. There is no point in debating whether it was the Navy or the PWD."

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar reaches the incident site where the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapsed, in Malvan



(Source: NCP office) pic.twitter.com/Gf8zOAcISL — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2024

About The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Maharashtra legislative assembly elections will be held in 288 constituencies. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the dates for the election.

The upcoming Maharashtra election will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

The recent Lok Sabha Election has given a boost to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) winning nine seats, the Congress 13, and the NCP-SP winning eight, bringing the total tally of the alliance to 30.

On the other hand, the Mahayuti alliance suffered a major blow with BJP winning only nine seats, Shiv Sena winning seven and NCP folded with one seat, bringing the total tally of alliance to 17.