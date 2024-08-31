 Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: '1st Round Of Discussion On Seat-Sharing Done,' Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024: '1st Round Of Discussion On Seat-Sharing Done,' Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: '1st Round Of Discussion On Seat-Sharing Done,' Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

"We had our first round of discussions on seat sharing. We will sit again for the second time and decide who gets which seat, out of the 288 seats, We will discuss and decide on that." Ajit Pawar said.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
article-image

Nagpur: National Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Saturday informed that the first round of discussions on seat sharing between Mahayuti alliance has been completed ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Ajit Pawar also said that the alliance will sit together again for the second time to decide on 288 seats.

"We had our first round of discussions on seat sharing. We will sit again for the second time and decide who gets which seat, out of the 288 seats, We will discuss and decide on that." Ajit Pawar said.

"Elective merit will be the criteria for seat sharing," he added.

FPJ Shorts
Uorfi Javed Reacts To Getting Threats For Her Lifestyle: 'Attention Seeking Bewkoof...'
Uorfi Javed Reacts To Getting Threats For Her Lifestyle: 'Attention Seeking Bewkoof...'
UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More Exam Day Guidelines Here
UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More Exam Day Guidelines Here
UPI Circle Delegate Payment: Everything You Need To Know From Features To Setup
UPI Circle Delegate Payment: Everything You Need To Know From Features To Setup
Who Is Vishak Nair? Know About Actor Playing Sanjay Gandhi In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency
Who Is Vishak Nair? Know About Actor Playing Sanjay Gandhi In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency
Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP To Contest On 60 Seats, Ajit Pawar Claims More MLAs Will Join...
article-image

Deputy CM Of Maharashtra Refuses To React On Shiv Sena Leader Tanaji Sawant's Controversial Statement

Ajit Pawar refused to comment over Shiv Sena leader Tanaji Sawant's controversial statement over NCP leaders.

"If someone has said something, I don't want to comment on it. I have decided at the beginning of the Jan Samman Yatra that I will not comment on anyone. If someone criticizes me, it does not matter to me. I believe in working." Ajit Pawar said.

Read Also
Maha Govt Forms 2 Committees To Erect New Shivaji Maharaj Statue At Rajkot Fort; Dy CM Ajit Pawar...
article-image

Controversial Statement Of Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant had expressed his dissatisfaction with the alliance.

"Even if we sit next to each other in the cabinet, I feel like vomiting after coming out," Sawant was quoted as saying.

Deputy CM Of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar Reaches The Site Where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue Collapsed

Earlier, Ajit Pawar visited the site in Malvan where the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed on August 26.

Pawar stated, "Everyone is saddened by what has happened. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our deity, and we are all proud of his legacy. The Chief Minister has held meetings regarding this incident. Efforts are being made to rebuild the memorial. Action will be taken against those responsible. No matter where they flee, they will be found. There is no point in debating whether it was the Navy or the PWD."

Read Also
Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse: Ajit Pawar Distances Himself From Mahayuti After Malvan Mishap;...
article-image

About The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Maharashtra legislative assembly elections will be held in 288 constituencies. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the dates for the election.

The upcoming Maharashtra election will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

The recent Lok Sabha Election has given a boost to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) winning nine seats, the Congress 13, and the NCP-SP winning eight, bringing the total tally of the alliance to 30.

On the other hand, the Mahayuti alliance suffered a major blow with BJP winning only nine seats, Shiv Sena winning seven and NCP folded with one seat, bringing the total tally of alliance to 17.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: '1st Round Of Discussion On Seat-Sharing Done,' Says Deputy CM...

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: '1st Round Of Discussion On Seat-Sharing Done,' Says Deputy CM...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: NCP To Contest On 60 Seats, Ajit Pawar Claims More MLAs Will Join...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: NCP To Contest On 60 Seats, Ajit Pawar Claims More MLAs Will Join...

Memory Cleansing & Emotional Healing: The Paryushan 2024 Forgiveness Festival & Exclusive Karma...

Memory Cleansing & Emotional Healing: The Paryushan 2024 Forgiveness Festival & Exclusive Karma...

Maharashtra Hit-And-Run Video: Man Critically Injured After Being Thrown Into Air By Speeding Car In...

Maharashtra Hit-And-Run Video: Man Critically Injured After Being Thrown Into Air By Speeding Car In...

Mumbai: Overhead Equipment Failure Between Mankhurd & Vashi Disrupts Harbour Line Services

Mumbai: Overhead Equipment Failure Between Mankhurd & Vashi Disrupts Harbour Line Services