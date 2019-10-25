Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Top winners and losers in this year's polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena alliance was set to retain power for a second consecutive term after it secured 161 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The BJP had won 105 seats while ally Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats crossing the half-way mark of 144 seats. The Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also put up a magnificent show by winning 54 seats and ally Congress won 44 with a combined tally of 98 seats. Among the smaller parties and independents, the Bahujan Vikash Aghadi had won three seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Prahar Janshakti Party and Samajwadi Party have emerged victorious in two seats each.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Swabhimani Shetkari Party, CPI(M), Rashtriya Samaj Party, Jan Surajya Party and the Krantikari Shetkari Party have bagged one seat each. Besides, as many as 13 independents were declared victorious across the state.

Here is a look at some big winners and losers in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

Winners with big margin:

1. Ajit Pawar (NCP), defeated BJP's Gopichand Padalkar by a margin of 1,65,265 votes in Baramati.

2. Prithviraj Chavan (Congress), defeated BJP's Atulbaba Bhosale by a margin of 9,130 votes in Karad South.

3. Ashok Chavan (Congress), defeated BJP's Shrinivas Deshmukh alias Bapusaheb Gorthekar by a margin of 97,445 votes in Bhokar.

4. Amit Deshmukh (Congress), defeated BJP's Shailesh Lahoti by a margin of 40,321 votes in Latur City.

5. Ravindra Waikar (Shiv Sena), defeated Congress' Sunil Kumre by a margin of 58,787 votes in Jogeshwari East.

6. Abu Azmi (Samajwadi Party), defeated Shiv Sena's Vithal Lokre by a margin of 25,601 votes in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar.

7. Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP), defeated Shiv Sena's Sambhaji Pawar by a margin of 56,525 votes in Yevla.

Big losers:

1. Pankaja Munde (BJP), lost to NCP's Dhanajay Munde by a margin of 30,701 votes in Parli.

2. Vishwanath Mahadeshwar (Shiv Sena), lost to Congress' Zeeshan Siddique by a margin of 5,790 votes in Bandra East.

3. Harshwardhan Patil (BJP), lost to NCP's Dattaray Bharane by a margin of 3,110 votes in Indapur.

4. Arif Naseem Khan (Congress), lost to Shiv Sena's Dilip Lande by a margin of 409 votes in Chandivli.

5. Jyoti Kalani (NCP), lost to BJP's Ailani Kumar Uttamchand by a margin of 2,004 votes in Ulhasnagar.

6. Pradeep Sharma (Shiv Sena), lost to Bahujan Vikas Aghadi's Kshitij Thakur by a margin of 43,729 votes in Nalasopar.

7. Udyanraje Bhosale (BJP), lost to NCP's Shriniwas Patil by a margin of 87,717 votes in Satara.