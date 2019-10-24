Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Kisan Kathore smashes assembly record, here are other 10 big wins

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance on Thursday looked on course to retaining power in Maharashtra as per trends available in 288 Assembly seats. This year BJP's Kisan Kathore defeated Pramod Hindurao by a huge margin of 1.72 lakh votes.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kisan Shankar Kathore won this seat by a margin of 26230 votes, which was 11.63% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 225470 votes. Kathore Kisan Shankar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 6542 votes. NCP polled 179100 votes, 31.17% of the total votes polled.

In Maharashtra, the BJP was leading in 102 of the 288 seats and its partner Shiv Sena in 61. The Congress was leading in 40 seats, behind its ally Nationalist Congress Party that was ahead in 52 seats, the Sharad Pawar-led party faring better than its parent party and performing well in Western Maharashtra. In 2014, the BJP had won 122 seats in the western state, the Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP 41.

While Maharashtra awaits for the final results, here's a look at 10 biggest wins in past Maharasthtra assembly polls. In which NCP leader Ganesh Naik holds distinction.

1. Year: 2004, Margin: 1,18,276, Winner: Ganesh Naik (NCP), Runner-up: Hendar Bhoir (Shiv Sena), Constituency: Belapur

2. Year: 1995, Margin: 1,09,001 votes, Ganesh Naik (NCP), Runner-up: Muzaffar Hussain (Congress), Constituency: Belapur

3. Year: 2009, Margin: 1,07,503 votes, Winner: Ashok Chavan, Runner-up: Madhavrao Kinhalkar (Independent), Constituency: Bhokar

4. Year: 2009, Margin: 1,05,778 votes, Winner: S Abhaysingh Bhosale (NCP), Runner-up: Narendra Patil (BJP), Constituency: Satara

5. Year: 2004, Margin: 1,04,712 votes, Winner: Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil (NCP), Runner-up: Ramdas Deshmukh (BSP), Constituency: Malshiras

6. Year: 2009, Margin: 1,02,797 votes, Winner: Ajit Pawar (NCP), Runner-up: Ranjankumar Taware (Ind), Constituency: Baramati

7. Year: 2004, Margin: 1,01,900 votes, Winner: Patangrao Kadam (Congress), Runner-up: Prithviraj Chavan (IND), Constituency: Bhilwadi Wangi

8. Year: 2004, Margin: 98,434 votes, Winner: Surupsing Hirya Naik (Congress), Runner-up: Anil Bagul (BJP), Constituency: Nawapur

9. Year: 2004, Margin: 95,453 votes, Winner: Vilaspur Patil (Congress), Runner-up: Kamlakar Subhedar (Shiv Sena), Constituency: Karad South

10. Year: 1995, Margin: 94,829 votes, Hemendra Mehta (BJP), Runner-up: Chintaman Mali (Congress), Constituency: Borivali