Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: Complete list of winners from Mumbai

Maharashtra looks set to have a BJP-led government for another five years, even as the results of the Assembly polls indicated a dip in the party's tally, while the Shiv Sena and NCP appeared to have improved theirs.

As per the results and trends available so far, the BJP's position in the 288-member Assembly was 102, including 42 seats where results were declared.

The Sena's tally was 57, including 33 results, NCP's was 53 including 26 results, while the Congress' was 45, including 21 results.

In the 2014 polls, the BJP had won 122 seats, the Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP 41. The BJP and Sena had then contested separately. The Sena had joined the Fadnavis-led government over a month after it was formed.

Here is the complete list of winners in Mumbai:

Constituency and Winner

Goregaon Vidya Thakur (BJP)

Malad (West) Aslam Shaikh (Congress)

Borivali Sunil Rane (BJP)

Charkop Yogesh Sagar (BJP)

Dahisar Chaudhary Manisha (BJP)

Kandivli (East) Atul Bhatkhalkar ( BJP)

Magathane Prakash Rajaram Surve (Shiv Sena)

Dindoshi Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena)

Versova Bharti Lavekar ( BJP)

Jogeshvari (East) Ravindra Waikar ( Shiv Sena)

Mulund Mihir Kotecha (BJP)

Bhandup (West) Ramesh Korgaokar (Shiv Sena)

Andheri (East) Ramesh Latke ( Shiv Sena)

Vikhroli Sunil Raut (Shiv Sena)

Andheri (West) Ameet Satam (BJP)

Ville Parle Parag Alavani (BJP)

Chandivli Dilip Lande (Shiv Sena)

Kalina Sanjay Potnis (Shiv Sena)

Bandra (West) Ashish Shelar (BJP)

Ghatkopar (West) Ram Kadam (BJP)

Bandra (East) Zeeshan Siddique (Congress)

Ghatkopar (East) Parag Shah (BJP)

Dharavi Varsha Gaikwad (Congress)

Mahim Sada Sarvankar (Shiv Sena)

Worli Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena)

Sion-Koliwad R Tamil Selvan (BJP)

Wadala Kalidas Kolambkar (BJP)

Kurla Mangesh Kudalkar (Shiv Sena)

Mankhurd Abu Azmi (SP)

Malabhar Hill Mangal Prabhat Lodha (BJP)

Colaba Rahul Narvekar (BJP)

Byculla Yamini Jadhav (Shiv Sena)

Shivadi Ajay Choudhari (Shiv Sena)

Chembur Prakash Phaterpekar (Shiv Sena)

Anushkti Nagar Nawab Malik (NCP)

Mumbadevi Amin Patel (Congress)