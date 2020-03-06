Maharashtra Assembly draws the line: Women safety govt priority

This was initiative of Speaker Nana Patole to mark the World Women's day on March 8. State government stressed on changing the mentality and discourse on this issue along with stringent laws and other supportive measures.

" We suspended two police officers in Akola for not taking serious cognisance of a missing girl complaint by a parent which led to suicide by her father.

The government transferred the superitendant of Police in Akola, explained Deshmukh while stating how MVA government is taking strict action against erring officials.

He also said that the state government was committed to double the percentage of women in the police force. “In the police force with the strength of 2.3 lakh personnel, 28000 are women at 15%. We will ensure that the percentage is increased to 30% in next few years,” he added.

School education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the state cabinet has decided to recommend recruitment of girls in the National Defence Academy to pave way for their entry in the defence services.