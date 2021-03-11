Maharashtra: As temperature soars, state's power consumption increases to 25,203 MW; MSEDCL gears-up for summer

Electricity consumption demand has recorded a spike with the onset of summer. According to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) in one day alone, (March 9) Tuesday, the power consumption recorded was 25,203 MW across state including Mumbai.

Also, with Mercury level further soaring the demand is expected to increase in April and May further. Therefore, the board has said that it has undertaken all necessary measures in order to provide uninterrupted, smooth power supply to its consumers.