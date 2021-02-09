Maharashtra: Around 84,787 hens culled in Navapur Tehsil

A total of 84,787 hens were culled in Navapur tehsil of Nandurbar district on Tuesday taking the total to 2,21,492 since Sunday after the avian influenza reports came positive from eight poultry farms. Nandurbar district collector Dr Rajendra Bharud told Free Press Journal ‘’ Navapur is a poultry hub which houses 27 poultry farms with total 9,75,000 hens. Till Monday samples collected from eight came bird flu positive. On Tuesday, reports of samples from another eight poultry farms came positive. The district administration is closely monitoring and samples from remaining 11 poultry farms have also been sent for testing.’’

Dr Bharud said about 5.50 lakh hens are expected to be culled in the coming days.

As reported by Free Press Journal, the district administration has deployed special teams to carry out such a large scale culling.

Meanwhile, a total of 1291 birds comprising 1266 poultry birds have been found dead in Maharashtra due to avian influenza. The samples are being sent for testing to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Diseases Investigation Section, Pune.

So far 206441 poultry birds, 44,980 eggs and 64,639 kg poultry feed have been destroyed from infected zones.

The state government has paid compensation of Rs 41.22 lakh to the poultry farmers in the infected zones where the culling of poultry birds, disposal of eggs and poultry feed have been carried out for containment of bird flu.