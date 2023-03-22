Maharashtra approves district-level road safety plan | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

The government has approved a district-level road safety plan to curb accidents in the state.

The District Road Safety Committee head will be responsible for issues related to road safety. As per a notification issued by the government on March 20, around 1.5 lakh people die every year in road accidents in India, including 14,800 in Maharashtra.

Under the plan, signboards will be installed with information on safety and road conditions. Major crossings, junctions and vulnerable locations will have signboards to warn / guide drivers.

Here's what transport export said

“The Government District Road Safety Programme is a very good initiative and I welcome it,” said Mohammad Afzal, a transport expert and former secretary of the Welfare Organisation for Road Safety and Prevention of Accidents.

“The teams should conduct micro-level inspection of the areas included in the survey.

“Road design is a very important area of focus, wherein proper signalling at strategic locations needs to be taken care of. Secondly, speed-breakers and zebra crossings with thermoplastic paints should be incorporated,” Afzal said.

“Transport and traffic departments at district level should impart proper educational awareness programmes, so that locals understand that such initiatives are for their own good and for the safety of their near and dear ones,” he said.

“Road safety cannot be undermined if we want to achieve goals of sustainable development, prosperity and growth. Road safety is imperative for a happy, healthy and prosperous life, of an individual as well as that of the nation. The issue concerns all types of road users – pedestrians, motorcyclists, motorists etc, as well as unauthorised road side vendors and other encroachers,” another transport expert said.

“Today road traffic injuries are one of the leading causes of deaths, disabilities and hospitalizations with severe socioeconomic costs across the country,” he said.