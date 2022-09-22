Maharashtra: Anti-terrorism squad raids conducted in various cities including Mumbai, Thane

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Anti-terrorism squad raids conducted in various cities including Mumbai, Thane

Four offences have been registered in Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nanded under various sections of Indian Penal Code and UAPA against People's Front of Inida members.

Updated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:24 AM IST
Mumbai: On September 22, the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra conducted large number of raids across various cities including in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

ATS raids were conducted in Aurangabad, Pune, Kolhapur, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Jalgaon, Jalna, Malegaon as well.

Four offences have been registered in Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nanded under various sections of Indian Penal Code and UAPA against People's Front of Inida members for indulging in unlawful activities promoting enmity amongst communities and for conspiring to wage war against state.

So far, 20 people linked with PFI have been arrested, probe is underway, said ATS Maharashtra. The arrestes were made as National Investigation Agency is raiding several locations.

This is a developing story, further details awaited.

