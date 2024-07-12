Maharashtra: Anti Narcotics Unit Arrests Former Shiv Sena Woman Leader And Son For Drug Trafficking In Nashik | Representative Image

A mother son duo were arrested from Panchvati, Nashik late Wednesday night by the anti narcotics squad of Telangana Police investigating a drug smuggling network after seizure of 190 Kg ganja (cannabis) seizure in Damera, Telangana last month.

The arrested woman identified as Lakshmi Thate is a former leader of the Shiv Sena Shinde Group and her son Vikar Thate were raided following the arrest of ganja smugglers in Ahmednagar and Beed districts during the week. The anti narcotic police of Telangana were on the trail of the drug smuggling network syndicate run from Odisha and distribution network controlled by Lakshmi Thate and her family storing the illicit cannabis at their godowns in Jalgaon and Sinnar.

She was expelled from Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) after ugly public spat with another Shiv Sena woman leader Shobha Magar last year. “Lakshmi Thatte and her family have been arrested earlier for drug trafficking by Nashik crime branch,” confirmed a senior police official.

She was arrested in 2018 after seizure of 690 Kg ganja worth Rs 35 lakhs by Nashik Police from godown on Aurangabad Road owned by Thate. Earlier her son-in-law suspect Sumit Borale and his associate Suresh Mahale were also arrested in similar case of drug trafficking.