Maharashtra: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes 2,816.5 Kg Of Marijuana Worth ₹5.63 Crore In Dhule

Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes 2,816.5 kg of marijuana worth ₹5.63 crore in a raid on a marijuana farm in Dhule | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) recently executed a significant raid on an extensive marijuana cultivation site in the Bhoiti area of Shirpur, Dhule District, resulting in the seizure of 2,816.5 kg of marijuana with an estimated value of Rs 5.63 crore.

The operation began on August 15, 2024, when officers from the Bandra Anti-Drug Unit arrested a man, Akash Chavan, in the Sakinaka area for alleged illegal marijuana sales. During the arrest, 47 kg of marijuana was seized from Chavan, leading to his booking under Sections 8(c) and 20(c) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Anti-Narcotics Cell seizes 2,816.5 kg of marijuana worth ₹5.63 crore in a raid on a marijuana farm in Dhule | File Photo

During Chavan’s interrogation, he revealed that he obtained the marijuana from Kiran Koli, a wanted suspect based in Dhule District. Based on this information, a team was sent to track Koli’s activities in Shirpur. Intelligence reports led the team to a large marijuana farm in Bhoiti, where marijuana was cultivated over a 2.25-acre plot.

The raid recovered 2,774 kg of marijuana plants along with 42.5 kg of processed marijuana, totaling 2,816.5 kg, valued at approximately Rs. 5.63 crore. Authorities are still pursuing Koli, who is considered the prime suspect behind this large-scale cultivation.

A Crime Branch official noted that after Chavan’s arrest revealed the Dhule connection, Joint Commissioner Lakhmi Gautam ordered a deeper investigation. A team led by DCP Datta Nalawade and officers including Shyam Ghughe, Senior Police Inspector Jeevan Kharat of the Bandra unit, Rajendra Dahiphale from the Azad Maidan unit, and Police Officer Suresh Bhoye, coordinated the successful raid in Dhule.

This operation marks a significant ANC achievement in curbing marijuana cultivation in Dhule District, with an investigation still ongoing.