Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh warns of cyber attack in COVID-19 vaccination; urges people not to share key details

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people not to believe rumours, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday sounded an alert about possible cyber-attacks during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Hours after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination campaign and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the state, Deshmukh urged the citizens not to fall prey to tactics by cyber criminals.

“Cyber criminals are now trying to dig their claws into people in the name of COVID-19 vaccine. They are tricking people to share OTP, Aadhaar number, PIN code and personal information in the name of vaccine registration,” warned Deshmukh.