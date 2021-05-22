Maharashtra: Amravati sparks fears of third wave

Mumbai: Amid galloping Covid-19 cases since February, Amravati district in the Vidarbha region is again in focus and it sparks fears of third wave. It has become a Covid-19 hotspot as of the total villages 1561, positive patients were detected in a record 1284 villages. The district administration has expressed deep concern over the growing number of patients in rural areas. In the month of May, the district has seen over 1000 daily new cases for 7 days and 900 daily new cases for 5 days.

The pandemic is most prevalent in four talukas of Amravati district namely Warud, Achalpur, Morshi and Chandur Bazar. Three of these talukas are connected to Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, the administration is tightening the curbs on travel between these talukas and Madhya Pradesh. The district administration will further tighten the curbs to break the virus chain.

The tribal-dominated Melghat did not have Covid-19 cases for a few months but now it has emerged as new hotspot. Many villages in Chikhaldara taluka in Melghat, with poor health infrastructure, have seen rising cases.

The Union Health Ministry has pointed out that the district has to register a positive rate under 5% if it has to come out of the present second wave.

According to the state public health department, the consolation is that 277 villages in the Amravati district have been successful to curb the virus spread.