Maharashtra: Amravati seat gets over 4,135 new voters

Amravati: Over 4,000 new voters have been added in the Amravati Assembly constitue­ncy at the end of the latest enrolment drive, an official said on Friday.

With this, the number of voters in the constituency has gone up to 3,45,597, including 1,68,089 women, Returning Officer Uday­si­n­gh Rajput said. As many as 4,135 new voters, including 1,448 women, were registered in an enrolment drive in July.