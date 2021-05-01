Maharashtra among 10 states that account for 73.71 per cent of new COVID cases: Govt

Ten states including Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka accounted for 73.71 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

With a record daily rise of 4,01,003 COVID-19 cases, India's total tally climbed to 1,91,64,969 on Saturday, according to ministry data.

Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar are also among the 10 states that reported 73.71 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of new cases at 62,919, followed by 48,296 in Karnataka and 37,199 in Kerala.

According to the ministry data, India's active caseload has reached 32,68,710, accounting for 17.06 per cent of the total infections. A net increase of 98,482 has been recorded in the active caseload in a day.

Eleven states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Bihar -- account for 78.22 per cent of the total active cases, the ministry said.

"The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.11 per cent," it said.

India recorded 3,523 fatalities in a day that pushed the death toll to 2,11,853, according to the ministry.

Ten states account for 76.75 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra reported the highest number of casualties at 828, followed by 375 in Delhi and 332 in Uttar Pradesh.

India's cumulative recoveries surged to 1,56,84,406 with 2,99,988 recoveries being reported in a day. Ten states account for 76.09 per cent of the new recoveries.

The country conducted 19,45,299 COVID-19 tests in a day and its daily positivity rate stands at 20.66 per cent, the ministry said.

On the other hand, as part of the countrywide anti-coronavirus vaccination drive, 15,49,89,635 vaccine doses have been administered so far, it said.

These include 94,12,140 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 62,41,915 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,25,58,069 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 68,15,115 FLWs have taken the second dose.

Besides, 5,27,07,921 and 37,74,930 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first and second doses respectively, while 5,23,78,616 and 1,11,00,929 beneficiaries over 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

On Friday, the 105th day of the vaccination drive, 27,44,485 vaccine doses were administered.

As many as 15,69,846 beneficiaries were administered the first dose across 23,356 sessions and 11,74,639 people were given the second dose.