Maharashtra: Amid growing tensions, Governor praises MVA govt for combating COVID-19 and commitment for all

Maharashtra has set an example before the entire nation in tackling the pandemic

Maharashtra is all set to become one trillion Dollar economy and it will be the first state in the country to do so

Appeals to all the citizens to come together for creating a new and stronger Maharashtra

Claims reduction in VAT on CNG from 13.5 percent to 3 percent will give a boost to the use of environment- friendly natural gas & provide a relief to the citizens

Amid widening rift, the Governor BS Koshyari on the occasion of Maharashtra Foundation Day on Sunday showered praise over the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi saying that while combating with the three waves of Corona in a well-planned manner, the state has set an example before the entire nation. More than 92 percent adult population has been administered at least one dose of Corona vaccine. The work of giving jabs to others is being completed at a greater pace. ‘’Though we were passing through the Covid pandemic, the state did not allow any impediment to affect its progress and development. Maharashtra is all set to become one trillion Dollar economy and it will be the first state in the country to do so,’’ he said at a time when the COVID 19 cases are on the rise and the government has already swung into action to avoid spread of virus infection.

Koshyari’s praise came days after the NCP chief Sharad Pawar during his meeting with Modi raised delays by the Governor in clearing 12 names for their nomination in the state legislative council from his quota. Its timing is important when the BJP has been filing salvos against the MVA government alleging failures on all fronts.

‘’My government is committed for all -inclusive development. It will be taking all the sections of the society together. The state government has also extended help to all weaker sections of the society including minorities, tribal, sugarcane laborers and unorganized workers. My government is taking all- out effort in order to mitigate the possible damage caused by disaster. For this, various disaster prevention activities have been undertaken in the state,’’ said Koshyari.

Koshyari said the state government is leaving no stone unturned for the progress of the state. ‘’I appeal to all the citizens to come together for creating a new and stronger Maharashtra,’’ he added.

Koshyari, who was under attack for his recent statements on Chhatrapati Shivaji and social reformers Jyotiba and Savitri Phule, had walked out of the joint session of the state legislature winding up his speech on the first day of the budget session in March. However, in his address today, which has almost similar contents of his speech at the joint session, Koshyari said Maharashtra is known for the works and deeds of Chhatrapati Shivray. Maharashtra became socially enriched because of the great personalities like Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, KrantiJyoti Savitribai Phule, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Lokmanya Tilak, Gopal Ganesh Agarkar and others. His statement came amid raging controversy over Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa in the state.

Days after PM Narendra Modi targeted MVA government for not reducing the auto fuel prices, Koshyari said the value added tax (VAT) on natural gas has been reduced from 13.5 percent to 3 percent in order to give a boost to the use of environment- friendly natural gas. This will provide a relief to the citizens.

‘’ I feel happy to say that Maharashtra stands second in the nation in the Export Preparedness Index (EPI) released by the Niti Aayog. Similarly, Maharashtra ranks second in the central government’s “Good Governance Index report- 2021,’’ said the Governor. He further noted that the policy regarding the electric vehicles (EV) is comprehensive and its implementation has also started in the state. As compared to the previous year, the registration of EV’s in Maharashtra has increased by 157 percent. ‘’My government has also taken the decision of giving rebate in the property tax to the citizens and housing societies that starts the electric vehicle charging stations,’’ he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 05:42 PM IST