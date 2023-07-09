 Maharashtra: Ambulance Crushes Person To Death In Junnar, Runs Over Body Twice; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces
Maharashtra: Ambulance Crushes Person To Death In Junnar, Runs Over Body Twice; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 07:01 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic incident, an ambulance claimed an individual's life in Maharashtra’s Junnar. As per reports, the incident occurred on July 1.

The footage of the incident posted on Twitter shows the shocking details. In the video one could see the moving ambulance hitting the person standing behind it, and running twice over them. As per reports, soon after the incident, onlookers rushed to the scene to offer their assistance to the victim.

Watch the video here:

Investigation underway

According to the available information, the person who lost their life was standing behind the ambulance at the time of the incident. As the ambulance was leaving the parking area, it "unintentionally" ran over the individual, resulting in severe injuries.

Despite immediate medical attention, the victim succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The local police have taken the CCTV footage as crucial evidence and have launched a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

