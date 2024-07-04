Maharashtra: Ambadas Danve's Apology Raises Hopes Of Reinstatement

Ambadas Danve | FPJ

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve on Wednesday wrote to Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe expressing remorse for his use of an unparliamentary term against BJP MLA Prasad Lad during a council session.

The conciliatory move has led to speculation that Danve’s five-day suspension from the House might be lifted. Danve personally met Gorhe and submitted the letter of apology.

During Question Hour, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab advocated for the withdrawal of Danve’s suspension, arguing that the decision taken by the majority infringes upon the authority of the opposition. Parab contended that the absence of an opposition leader hampers the legislative process.

“The opposition leader has taken the stand to apologise to the House. The party chief has also publicly apologised. This is unprecedented, and I request a reconsideration of the suspension. It is challenging to function without an opposition leader, and if the position is rendered vacant, it undermines the constitutional role of the opposition,” Parab stated.

He added that the opposition would continue to protest until a decision was made. Addressing the situation, Gorhe said, “This is a tactic to put undue pressure, and I expected the group leaders to participate in the meeting to give prior ideas about this.”

Half-Hour Meeting Convened Between CM, Deputy CM & Deputy Speaker

Following this a half-hour meeting was convened between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra fadnavis and Gorhe.

“A letter of apology has been submitted by the opposition leader. He has requested the opportunity to apologise in the council and for the suspension decision to be reconsidered. The parliamentary affairs minister will announce the decision tomorrow,” Fadnavis said.

In his letter Danve wrote, “As a House member, I’ve always followed its sanctity, rules, customs and traditions, but was suspended on July 1, 2024, due to my own negligence. Our party leader has publicly apologised, and I intend to maintain the House’s sanctity by apologising as well. Despite my suspension, I want to raise questions on behalf of Maharashtra’s farmers, labourers, youth and mothers in the House, ensuring the government addresses these issues and I’m not prevented from solving them, hence I request reconsideration of my suspension.”

In a veiled jab at his critics, Danve responded to the criticism by saying that his party leader’s apology reflects the party’s values and teachings.

“However, those who lack both culture and teachings, and who always indulge in their own whims, should not comment on this.”