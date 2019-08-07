Maharashtra allots land to Tirumala Tirupati trust in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allot 648 square metre land here on a 30 -year lease to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that manages the famous Lord Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh.

The decison to allot land to the temple management body in suburban Mumbai was taken by the Cabinet here. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the land is being given to the TTD at a nominal rent of Re 1 per year for 30 years on lease.

The plot in Bandra, an upscale suburb of Mumbai, will house TTD, a small Tirupati Balaji mandir, an information centre, e-darshan counter (where devotees can register themselves for visit at the temple) and a book stall, among other things, it said.

The TTD had earlier sought 648 square metre government land in Bandra free of cost.