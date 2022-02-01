Maharashtra: All tourist spots to open; spas allowed to function with 50% capacity - Check out full list of new guidelines here

Amid a drop in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Monday night released new guidelines. These guidelines will come into effect from 1st February 2022.

Check out full list below:

1. All National Parks and Safaris to remain open as per regular timings with online ticketing in the State. All visitors shall be necessarily fully vaccinated. Controlling authorities of these activities should impose reasonable restrictions on number of people to be allowed in such activities at any time, in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

2. All tourist spots that are ticketed to remain open as per regular timings with online ticketing in the state. All visitors shall be necessarily fully vaccinated. Controlling authorities of these activities should impose reasonable restrictions on number of people to be allowed in such activities at any time, in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

3. Spa's can remain operational with 50% capacity subject to the same restricions as imposed for Beauty Salons and Hair Cutting saloons.

4. There shall be no limit to number of persons that may attend Funerals.

5. Beaches, Gardens, Parks to remain open as per timings fixed by the local Authorities.

6. Amusement/ Theme parks to remain operational with 50% of the operational capacity.

7. Swimming Pools, Water-Parks to remain open with 50% capacity.

8. Restaurants, Theaters, Natyagrihas may remain operational as per timings to be decided by DDMA with 50% capacity.

9. Bhajans & all other local, cultural and folk entertainment programs to be allowed wlth 50% capacity of the hall/ pandal.

10. Marriages may have guests upto 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls, or 200 whichever is lower.

11. In addition,respective DDMAs may decide on the following, under information to SDMA:

i. DDMA may decide about the restrictions on movement during night hours of 1 l PM to 5 AM.

ii. DDMA may permit upto 25% audience in competitive sports and other such activities including horse racing. This capacity is to be taken as capacity of fixed chairs or seating arrangment. Standing and movable crowd must be avoided.

iii. DDMA may open local tourist spots with reasonable restrictions. iV. DDMA may allow opening of weekly bazaars.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:01 AM IST