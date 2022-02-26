Maharashtra: All COVID-19 restrictions to be liften soon, says Aaditya Thackeray

As COVID-19 cases in the state are declining, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, on Friday said that all restrictions in the state will be lifted soon, reports from ABP Majha stated.

He also said that schools of all boards and mediums in Mumbai from pre-primary to 12th standard will function offline from March 2 onwards.

According to the guidelines issued by the BMC, the schools will have to check the temperature of students at the time of entry, 100% attendance and vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff is mandatory. Besides, the schools will conduct curricular & extra-curricular activities including sports, physical training.

It will be mandatory to wear masks in classes, school buses and school vans while it has been exempted during sports and physical training. There will be recess as per pre-Covid timetable and students will be allowed to eat food.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 973 new coronavirus cases including 62 Omicron infections, and 12 pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

The state's coronavirus caseload rose to 78,63,623, and death toll reached 1,43,687.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 1,182 new cases and 19 deaths.

Of 62 new Omicron infections, 60 were from Pune city and two from the Pune rural area.

So far, 4,629 Omicron infections have been reported in the state, of which 4,456 patients have recovered.

Until now 9,382 samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Results 8,333 patients were received and 1,049 results were awaited.

There are now 8,668 active COVID-19 cases in the states, lowest since December 25, 2021, when the active case tally stood at 9,102.

Mumbai on Friday recorded 128 new cases, while Pune reported 206 infections. Both the cities did not report any fatality.

Of the eight administrative circles (each circle comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 372 new cases, followed by Mumbai (243), Nashik (117), Nagpur (78), Akola (64), Aurangabad (44), Latur (28) and Kolhapur (27).

Of 12 fatalities, Pune and Mumbai circles recorded three fatalities each, Akola two, and Nashik, Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Latur circles one fatality each.

Nagpur region did not record any fatality.

As many as 84,203 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening, taking the number of samples tested so far to 7,76,58,977.

At least 2,521 patients were discharged from hospitals or recovered from infection at home in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 77,07,254.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.01 per cent.

Currently 1,47,800 people are in home quarantine and 746 people are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Total cases 78,63,623, New cases 973, New fatalities 12, Death toll 1,43,687, Total recoveries 77,07,254, Active cases 8,668, New tests: 84,203.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ Mumbai: IPS officer Rashmi Shukla booked in phone tapping case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 02:17 PM IST