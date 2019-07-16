Maharashtra: Alert gateman averted mishap; awarded with cash, appreciation certificate

Mumbai: A major train accident was averted due to alertness of a gateman Sudeshwar Prasad Gupta on July 14.

As per the statement released by the Central Railway on Monday, "Gupta while working at Gate No. 136 (Engineering Gate) between Maheji and Pardhade at kms 383/26 on Pachora - Jalgaon section of Bhusaval Division observed hot axle in one wagon of a goods train on July 14 and exhibited red flag and alerted Guard of the train who immediately stopped it." Hence, the timely detection of a hot axle by an alert gateman averted a possible major accident.

For his commendable work, General Manager of Central and Western Railway, AK Gupta awarded the gateman with a cash award of Rs 5000 and an appreciation certificate.