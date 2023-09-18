Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Visits Satara, Appeals For Peace Amid Communal Tensions

PTI

In a sudden visit to Satara, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday consoled the family of Nuran Hasan Liyakat Sheikh, the victim of the communal riot last week. He appealed to people from both communities to exercise restraint in the backdrop of the forthcoming Ganeshotsav and Eid.

A viral post led to communal violence at Pusesawali village near Satara last week. After life returned to normalcy DCM Pawar visited the village on Monday and met the family of the victim of the violence.

Due to a viral social media post, a mob became violent and attacked a prayer house where one person succumbed to death. On the background of the death, Pawar met leaders from both sides today.

Pawar assures strict action

During his visit to the victim's home, family members of Nuran Shaikh narrated the series of incidents that led to violence and ultimately his death. Pawar gave a patient hearing to the family; while speaking to other villagers later, he said that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators, but everyone should take care that there wouldn't be any law and order issues.

"People have been staying together for generations. If there had been no riots, one needs to be careful that the issue of law and order doesn't arise now," Pawar said.

10 people sent to judicial custody

At Pusesawli in Khataw taluka of Satara, an Instagram post led to communal violence on September 10. The police had filed two separate cases in this regard. Some objectionable comments were made on an Instagram post. While the police were trying to ascertain the origin of the post and the comments, a group reacted violently to the comments leading to a riot, where a religious place was vandalised. Police took instant steps to curb the violence. Internet connectivity was discontinued for three days, and special forces were invited to avoid any untoward incidents. In all 34 people have been arrested of which 10 were sent to judicial custody today, police said.

Police are still searching for a few more accused in the case.

