Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar scoffs rumours of cabinet reshuffle

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar scoffed at rumours of cabinet reshuffle and additional post of DCM in Maharashtra. His clarification came days after the state political circle was abuzz with talk of Congress party getting DCM’s post in addition to one held by him and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray may reshuffle his council of ministers to induct Congress leader Nana Patole who last week resigned as the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker and appointed as the state unit chief.

A section of the media had reported that state energy minister Nitin Raut, who did not become the state Congress unit chief, may be elevated to the DCM’s post. Former state unit chief Manikarao Thakre had argued that the Congress should be given DCM’s post to ensure stability of the MVA government.

‘There is no such discussion (about cabinet reshuffle or Congress getting DCM’s post) among the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi,’’ said Pawar. ‘’I really don’t know what are your sources?’’ he asked journalists to a question on possible cabinet reshuffle in the state.

‘’There is talk that Nana Patole will get the ministerial post in the future, the Congress party to get DCM’s post while NCP will get Speaker’s post. There is no discussion at all. Therefore, I will not be able to know exactly where this discussion is underway,’’ said Pawar. He explained that the portfolio allocation is the prerogative of the leaders of three ruling parties including the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.