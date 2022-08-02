e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar retains Devgiri bungalow near Devendra Fadnavis' Sagar

After the change in the government, the general administration department under secretary SS Navgire said Devgiri bungalow is allotted to the DCM or a senior minister.

FPJ Political Bureau | Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar | Photo Credit: ANI

The leader of opposition Ajit Pawar has retained Devgiri as his official residence at Malabar Hills. As Deputy Chief Minister Pawar had occupied Devgiri. However, after the change in the government, the general administration department under secretary SS Navgire said Devgiri bungalow is allotted to the DCM or a senior minister. However, the decision to allot Devgiri to Pawar has been taken at the state government level, he added.


Navgire has clarified that there is no precedent to allot Devgiri to the leader of opposition and it will not become a trend in future.
According to the GR, the LoP will have to vacate the bungalow in 15 days after he is relieved from the post.


Incidentally, Devgiri is situated nearer to Sagar bungalow which is the official residence of the DCM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office
