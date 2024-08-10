 Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Criticises PM Modi's Remarks On Sharad Pawar At Nashik Meeting, Claims NCP (AP) Suffered Major Setback
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Ajit Pawar Criticises PM Modi's Remarks On Sharad Pawar At Nashik Meeting, Claims NCP (AP) Suffered Major Setback

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Criticises PM Modi's Remarks On Sharad Pawar At Nashik Meeting, Claims NCP (AP) Suffered Major Setback

Ajit Pawar had personally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not to speak against Sharad Pawar during the Pune rally before the Lok Sabha polls but he referred to him as ‘bhatakti aatma’ (wandering soul) and NCP (AP) suffered a huge blow.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 04:55 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Picture

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar had personally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not to speak against Sharad Pawar during the Pune rally before the Lok Sabha polls but he referred to him as ‘bhatakti aatma’ (wandering soul) and NCP (AP) suffered a huge blow. The deputy CM in Mahayuti government, Ajit Pawar said this at a meeting with his party leaders in Nashik district on Friday.

At a time when speculation is rife that Ajit may not contest the state assembly elections as a partner in Mahayuti, he is said to have bared his heart to party office bearers at Yeola. The meeting was attended by PWD minister Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, ex MP Sameer Bhujbal, among others.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: TV Scriptwriter Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Crore; Lookout Notice Issued For Wife
Mumbai: TV Scriptwriter Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Crore; Lookout Notice Issued For Wife
Mumbai: SIT Arrests Bharat Chaudhary In Mahadev App Case; Remanded To 5-Days Of Custody
Mumbai: SIT Arrests Bharat Chaudhary In Mahadev App Case; Remanded To 5-Days Of Custody
Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide Over Molestation Case
Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide Over Molestation Case
Navi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend
Navi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend

In Pune, when the PM’s rally was underway and CM Eknath Shinde rose to speak, Ajit Pawar sitting in another chair quickly moved closer to Modi and was seen saying something. During this brief interaction, he told him that Sharad Pawar enjoys a good following and a clout in local politics in four Lok Sabha constituencies in and around Pune.

Read Also
Ajit Pawar Reaffirms Leadership, Emphasizes Development and Women’s Empowerment at Niphad Rally
article-image

Modi said, “Even when the Shiv Sena-BJP government came to power in 1995 the ‘bhatakti aatma’ was trying to destabilise the government. In 2019, he tried his best to destabilise the then government. Now after Maharashtra, he is trying to destabilise the country. Maharashtra needs to be protected from such ‘bhatakti atma’.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: TV Scriptwriter Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Crore; Lookout Notice Issued For...

Mumbai: TV Scriptwriter Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Crore; Lookout Notice Issued For...

Mumbai: SIT Arrests Bharat Chaudhary In Mahadev App Case; Remanded To 5-Days Of Custody

Mumbai: SIT Arrests Bharat Chaudhary In Mahadev App Case; Remanded To 5-Days Of Custody

Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide...

Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide...

Navi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend

Navi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Pushes For Chief Ministerial Nominee Ahead Of Assembly Polls After Uddhav...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Pushes For Chief Ministerial Nominee Ahead Of Assembly Polls After Uddhav...