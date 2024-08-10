Maharashtra: Ajanta Caves To Gain Better Access With New 174 Km Jalna-Jalgaon Rail Link, Completion Expected In 4-5 Years

Ajanta Caves | Wikimedia commons

The Ajanta Caves, a renowned UNESCO World Heritage site, will soon be more accessible to tourists thanks to a major new rail project. The Ministry of Railways has decided to develop a 174-kilometer new rail link between Jalna and Jalgaon. New rail line is expected to be completed within 4 to 5 years.

On Saturday while speaking with media via video link from New Delhi Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology said, "This ambitious initiative aims to enhance connectivity between Marathwada and North Maharashtra while stimulating regional industrial growth".

According to Vaishnaw, praposed rail link aims to enhance connectivity to the Ajanta Caves, significantly improving access for the tourists. The project will also facilitates easier travel to the historic site and boosting tourism in the area.

"The proposed rail line, extending 174 kilometers from Jalna to Jalgaon, will be developed at a cost of Rs 7,106 crores, with equal contributions from the State Government and the Railways. This project is expected to generate 60 lakh man-days of employment and reduce CO2 emissions by 54 crore kilograms, equivalent to planting 2.2 crore trees" he said.

According to Vaishnaw, proposed new line will cut the travel distance between Jalna and Jalgaon by nearly 50%, from 336 kilometers to 174 kilometers. This development will significantly improve connectivity between Marathwada, North Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

"The project will feature India’s longest transport tunnel, stretching 23.5 kilometers. The project will need the acquisition of 935 hectares of land. The rail line is expected to be completed within 4 to 5 years" said Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw emphasized the benefits this rail line will bring to the Marathwada region and North Maharashtra. It will enhance port connectivity, facilitate the transportation of agricultural products like soybeans and cotton, and support industries such as fertilizer and cement. Additionally, the project will promote tourism by improving access to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Ajanta Caves.