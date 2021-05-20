Maharashtra: From reporting over 120 cases to zero now, here's how Nanded's Bhosi village is breaking the COVID-19 chain

The COVID-19 outbreak has been one of the toughest challenges that nature has posed to the human race ever. Already been a year, still the world continues to battle to eradicate the virus. However, by using technology and science, production of drugs, medics, medical equipments have been made to partially prevent the disease. But, preventing the spread of Covid-19 in rural areas is a relatively complicated process due to the lack of testing facilities and health infrastructure, as compared to urban areas.

India is facing fresh challenges with the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic spreading to rural areas. However, Bhosi, a village of 6,000 people in the Bhokar Taluka of Nanded district in Maharastra has showed the way of fighting the pandemic outnreaking by simply adopting the path of isolation.

How COVID-19 entered Bhosi village?

Two months ago, after a wedding ceremony, a girl of the village was found infected with Corona virus. Five more patients were found the following week, which led to a commotion in the whole village. Later, the Zilla Parishad Member Prakash Deshmukh Bhosikar took the initiative to organize a health camp in the village in coordination with the Gram Panchayat and the Health Department to conduct Covid tests. Rapid Antigen Test and RT-PCR tests that followed revealed that 119 people were Covid 19 positive.

How Bhosi managed to break the chain of COVID-19?

The Zilla Parishad decided to isolate the patients to break the chain of Covid-19 spreading to others. Accordingly, all the infected people were persuaded to go and live on their fields for a period of 15-17 days, as mandated by the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for people with mild infections. Farm labourers and others who did not own farms, were accommodated in a make shift 40’ x 60’ shed on ZP member Prakash Deshmukh Bhosikar Bhosikar’s own farm.