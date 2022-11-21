Maharashtra: After 18 months of being stuck in shallow water, Gail's barge awaits dismantling orders in Palghar

Maharashtra: After 18 months of being stuck in shallow water, Gail's barge awaits dismantling orders | FPJ

Palghar: A barge which was damaged in the Toukte cyclone waits for clearance from government agencies for its dismantling. This barge is stuck in the shallow waters of the coast of Wadrai in Mahim village of Palghar taluka for the last 18 months and has created a hindrance in the navigation path of fishermen.

The coast of Maharashtra was hit by the Toukte cyclone on 15th May 2021. A barge belonging to Gail Construction Company was carried by the strong winds and waves from the deep sea and landed near the coast of Wadrai in Mahim village. In that journey of drifting the barge got damaged. The damage had caused fuel leakage. The owner of this company had pumped out the remaining fuel thereby curtailing further environmental damage.

Long chain of permissions

The owner of the barge tried to repair the damage but it was not possible to do it at the site. It was decided that the barge world be dismantled and accordingly permission to do so was requested. Due procedure for the auction of the barge following the rules laid by the maritime board was followed. The owner has asked for permission from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for the same but this is pending in the MPCB office for the last six months.

When MPCB officials were contacted about the permission to dismantle the barge, it was told that in a similar earlier instance clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest was necessary. This matter is referred to MOEF and due procedure is being followed.

The stagnant barge is creating an obstacle in the navigation path of about 50 fishing boats from Wadrai village. Umesh Palekar, a representative of Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti has asked to clear the fishing path of the fishermen of Wadrai. MLA of Palghar Shreenivas Vanga has taken up this matter with government officials.