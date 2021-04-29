Maharashtra administers COVID-19 vaccine jabs to 2.37 Lakh citizens on April 28

With COVID-19 vaccine jabs to 2.37 Lakh people on April 28, the total vaccination tally of the state crossed 1.55 crore on Thursday.

The cumulative vaccination stands at 1,55,78,162 in Maharashtra. Whereas, on Wednesday 2,37,700 people were vaccinated through 2,899 centres.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has been forced to postpone the launch of its universal immunization drive for 5.71 crore people - those aged 18-44 years – to the end of May instead of May 1, for want of sufficient supply from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech.

The SII has orally communicated it can supply 1 to 1.50 crore doses of Covishield in phases only after May 20, while Bharat Biotech has conveyed it can supply 85 lakh doses in phases - five lakhs in May, 10 lakhs each in June and July and 20 lakhs each in August, September and October. Earlier, the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday had okayed free vaccination for all those in the 18-44 age group.

On media reports quoting some Maharashtra State Government officials that vaccines in the state are "finished" and adversely impacting the vaccination drive, the ministry said a balance of 7,49,960 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to eligible population groups.

"It is clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as on April 29 (at 8 am) are 1,63,62,470. "Of this, the total consumption including wastage (0.22 per cent) was 1,56,12,510. Balance of 7,49,960 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to the eligible population groups," the ministry said.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,10,77,933 doses, the ministry said.

