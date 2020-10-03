Maharashtra adds 14,348 new COVID-19 cases, 16,835 recover; 278 die

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 14,348 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 14,30,861, state health department said.

With 278 more people succumbing to the infection, including 151 in the last 48 hours, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 37,758.

A total of 16,835 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,34,555, the department said, adding that the state now has 2,58,108 active cases.

While the case recovery rate in the state is 79.3 per cent, the fatality rate is 2.64 per cent, it said.

Mumbai city saw 2,402 new cases in the day and 46 fatalities, taking the total caseload to 2,12,462 and the death toll to 9,060, the department said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), comprising Mumbai, added 4,657 fresh cases and 94 fatalities. The MMR now has 4,95,658 cases while the death toll is 16,204.

Pune city added 1,077 new cases.

Elsewhere, Nashik city added 545 fresh cases while Pimpri Chinchwad's tally rose by 598 infections in the day, it said. Ahmednagar saw 146 fresh cases, Sangli 121, Aurangabad 211, Nanded 135, Akola 108, and Nagpur 698.

70,35,296 samples have been tested so far, it said.

Currently, 22,03,966 people are in home quarantine while 28,414 others are placed under institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally: Positive cases: 14,30,861, deaths: 37,758, recoveries: 11,34,555, active cases: 2,58,108, people tested so far: 70,35,296.