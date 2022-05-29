e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Active COVID-19 cases near 3,000-mark

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Active COVID-19 cases near 3,000-mark | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra on Sunday, May 29 recorded 550 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,997. Besides, 1 COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,859.

324 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,35,088. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 8,08,89,128 laboratory samples 78,85,944 have been tested positive (09.75%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 468 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 6 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 59 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 5 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 2 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1 fresh case.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 2 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 7 fresh cases.

