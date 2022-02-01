Maharashtra: Active COVID-19 caseload falls below 2-lakh mark; 14,372 new infections, 94 deaths recorded

Maharashtra on Tuesday, February 1, recorded 14,372 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,91,524. Besides, 94 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,42,705.

30,093 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 73,97,352. The recovery rate in the state is 95.63%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84%.

Currently, 10,69,596 people are in home quarantine and 2,731 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1961 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 2960 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 4710 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 628 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 823 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 489 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 571 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 2230 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, no new cases of the Omicron variant were reported today.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:46 PM IST