Maharashtra achieves 'zero' loadshedding two days in a row

Even when several states including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are facing a power crisis due to inadequate coal supply, Maharashtra is managing the show as there is no load shedding because of an increase in generation by MahaGenco due to a slow but steady rise in the coal supply from Coal India and its subsidiaries.

No load shedding despite peak demand of 24000 mw

MahaGenco will get imported coal at Rs 16,000 per ton while from Singareni at Rs 5,500 to 6,000 per ton. ‘’In addition, MahaGenco will get 6 lakh tonnes of coal on-road cum rail mode from South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited at Rs 6,000 per ton.

Moreover, MahaGenco has already paid to the Centre Rs 1,482 crore of the total outstanding of Rs 2,390 crore towards coal supply. It proposes to soon pay the remaining dues.



Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 04:40 PM IST