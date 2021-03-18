Maharashtra accounts for 63 percent of daily COVID-19 cases

With India on Thursday recording the highest single-day rise since December, the cases in Maharashtra accounted for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases, followed by Kerala and Punjab.

The country recorded 35,871 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A single-day spike of 36,011 new infections was recorded on December 6.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. 79.54 per cent of the new cases are from these five states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620, accounting for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases. It is followed by Kerala with 1,792 while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases.

A rising trajectory of daily new cases is also visible in eight states. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana. Kerala is reporting a consistently declining trend over last one month.

With death of 172 people in the last 24 hours, the fatality toll has reached 1,59,216 in India. The active caseload in country has mounted to 2,52,364, rising by over 17,958 cases from previous day.