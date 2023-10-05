Maharashtra: ACB Records Surge In Corruption Cases In 2023, Unearths ₹8 Crore In Illicit Gains

File

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has witnessed a significant rise in the number of corruption cases registered in this year from January as compared to during the same period last year. The corruption amount involved totally in trap and disproportionate assets cases is nearly ₹8 crore, statistics revealed.

According to the statistics, between January 1 to October 04, 2023, a total 640 entrapment cases have so far been registered as compared to 568 cases in the corresponding period in 2022. The ACB has also registered eight disproportionate asset (DPA) cases and three other graft related offences.

The number of accused persons caught in connection with trap cases in 2023 has gone up from 892 to 805 in 2022. The tainted government employees involved in corruption cases this year include 42 class I officers, 111 class II officials, 478 Class III and 34 class IV officials respectively.

Govt departments with the most corruption cases

A closer analysis of the statistics revealed that corrupt officials from the revenue and police departments have grabbed the top two slots in the list of government departments with the most corruption cases. The total amount of corruption money involved in entrapment cases is ₹3.22 crore.

As per the statistics, the revenue-land records department is on the top with 166 trap related cases, followed by the police department with 112 bribe cases. 65 traps cases were reported against the officials from the Panchayat Samiti department, followed by 33 cases of the state electricity distribution company department and 30 cases of the education department.

The ACB has also blown the lid off eight disproportionate assets cases and have seized unaccounted wealth amounting more than ₹4.73 crore from 15 people.

Among the eight zonal divisions, Nashik executed the highest number of traps (130) this year, followed by 112 and 109 by Pune and Aurangabad. While the Thane, Amravati and Nagpur divisions registered 82, 69 and 63 cases respectively, Mumbai zone reported just 26 cases.