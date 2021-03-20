Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
"On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe," he tweeted.
