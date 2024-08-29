Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shinde Govt For Allegedly Forcing Chief Secy Sujata Saunik To Resign, Invokes President Murmu's Statement On Women's Safety

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, invoking President Droupadi Murmu's recent article on women’s safety.

Citing sources, Aaditya alleged that the Maharashtra government is trying to force Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik to resign before her tenure ends.

Taking to X on Thursday, Aaditya wrote, "Just as the President of India, Murmu ji, speaks about countering the mindset that sees women as 'less powerful, less capable…', reports state that the BJP-Mindhe government in Maharashtra is working on making Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik ji resign even before her tenure ends, to accommodate one of their favorites who can help BJP loot Maharashtra."

"What a shame! Why should she resign before her tenure ends? Only because the illegal CM and BJP want their man who can give contracts to their favored contractors?" he added.

Criticizing the state government further, he said, "This is the same Mindhe-BJP mindset that tries to lure women voters through 'Ladki Bahin,' but has cabinet ministers who have been accused of crimes against women."

He also shared a snippet of President Murmu's article in his post.

Yesterday, President Droupadi Murmu, in an exclusive article signed for PTI, raised the issue of women's safety in the country while referring to the August 9 rape and murder of a junior doctor in a Kolkata hospital.

President Murmu said that it is time for India to counter the mindset that sees women as less human.

"Those who share such views then go further and see the female as an object...We owe it to our daughters to remove the hurdles from their path of winning the freedom from fear."