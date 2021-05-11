Maharashtra: 94% cops in Thane get their first vaccine jab

Thane: The Thane police had vaccinated 94 percent of the police staff with the first dose of the corona vaccine and 79 percent of the staff took the second dose of the vaccine.

"We are always ready for the protection of the citizens and are ready to help the society in this pandemic time," said Pravin Pawar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Admin, Thane.

The Thane police commissionerate comprises five zones with 35 police stations, 10 crime branch units among others. The commissionerate comprises 9264 police personnel. "Around 8781 police personnel had taken the first dose of vaccination including 687 police officials and 8094 ASI and police constable counting it to 94.79%. Similarly, the second dose is taken by 7333 police personnel including Thane commissioner of police, police sub-inspectors and 6715 ASIs and police constables counting it to 79.16%," states the data provided by the Thane police.

Pawar added in December the deputy commissioner of police, headquarters, Thane police started gathering details of all the police personnel. "We took their identity, address, destination, illness and uploaded all the information on the app. After the registration was completed. In February after vaccination was started for frontline workers. The vaccination drive for police personnel too started," said Pawar.