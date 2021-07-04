Maharashtra: 90% SSC result formulation work completed, says MSBSHSE

Mumbai: Nearly 90 per cent of Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result formulation work has been completed, said Rajendra Ahire, Secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division. The state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad had recently announced that results of Class 10 SSC board students will be declared by July 15, 2021.

Currently, schools are submitting the final scores of Class 10 SSC students based on assessment policy declared by the state. Ahire said, "Initially, we had awarded time till June 30 for schools to submit final marks. But since some schools are still calculating the marks of students, we are still waiting for a few schools. We have completed 90 per cent of formulation and compilation work for SSC Class 10 students. We will announce results soon."

Schools said they have submitted the marks to MSBSHSE. The principal of a Bandra school said, “We submitted the final marks to state-board on July 1. Our teachers were working from home and commuting to school to complete assessment work. Now, the board has to complete their part of compilation of final marks and declaration of the results."

A senior official from the MSBSHSE, Mumbai division said, "Once the schools submit marks, we have to check for discrepancies and errors. Also, we have to verify and check if schools have followed the assessment policy correctly. This process takes time as there are a large number of students."

This year, Class 10 SSC board exams of over 16 lakh students in Maharashtra were cancelled due to Covid-19. The state has directed schools to mark students according to an assessment policy wherein, 50 marks per subject will be based on final scores of Class 9, 30 marks on written examinations of Class 10 and 20 marks on final viva-voce, practical exams and internal assessment of Class 10.