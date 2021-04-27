Maharashtra: 895 COVID-19 deaths in single day, highest since pandemic outbreak; 66,358 new cases

With 895 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra on Tuesday registered the highest single-day fatality count since the pandemic outbreak. Besides, 66,358 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the day, taking the total number of active cases to 6,72,434.

67,752 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 36,69,548. The recovery rate in the state stands at 83.21%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.5%.

Currently, 42,64,936 people are in home quarantine and 30,146 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 10,031 new cases on Tuesday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 17,064 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 12,215 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 3316 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3639, Latur circle 4442, Akola circle 3878, and Nagpur circle recorded 11773 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.