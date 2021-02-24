Maharashtra: 80-year-old Nalasopara man gets inflated electricity bill worth Rs 80 crore, hospitalised with hypertension

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has said it was an error, and the mistake was on part of the agency that takes meter reading. The MSEDCL also said that they are rerunning the bill and making corrections, and the bill will be corrected soon.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened. In August 2020, a 57-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by setting himself on fire in Nagpur. The family members of the deceased, identified as Liladhar Laxman Gaidhane, told the police that he was depressed and tense after getting an electricity bill of Rs 40,000, reported India TV.

On 9 August 2020, Gaidhane immolated himself after pouring kerosene on himself; his family members then rushed him to a hospital, where he breathed his last.