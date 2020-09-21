Maharashtra: 8 killed as building collapses in Bhiwandi, many feared trapped

At least eight people have died and five were rescued after a three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound area here on early Monday morning, according to Thane Municipal Corporation.
Five more people were rescued from the rubble, news agency ANI reported citing the spokesperson of the Thane Municipal Corporation. Dozens are still feared trapped under the debris, according to ANI.
The incident happened at around 3:40 am. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police teams have reached the spot. The rescue operation is currently on.
A child was rescued from by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is carrying out rescue efforts. As per initial information, at least 20-25 people are feared to be trapped. "As any as 20 people were rescued by the locals, while 20-25 people are still feared trapped in the debris as per initial information," the NDRF said.
More details awaited.
