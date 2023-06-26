Maharashtra: 8 Killed, 7 Others Injured After Speeding Truck Rams Into Rickshaw In Dapoli; CM Shinde Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-gratia

The incident took place at Asud on the Dapoli-Harne road in Ratnagiri district where a speeding truck rammed into a passenger rickshaw. |

Maharashtra: Eight people were killed and seven others were injured in a tragic accident that took place in Dapoli on Sunday evening. The incident took place at Asud on the Dapoli-Harne road in Ratnagiri district where a speeding truck rammed into a passenger rickshaw. Visuals of the accident site have surfaced on the internet.

CM Shinde Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences & announced to give Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the CM's Relief Fund. He has also directed the administration to provide proper medical treatment to the injured at government expense, in a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Details on the Accident

According to reports, there were 14-15 passengers travelling in the rickshaw at the time of the accident. The truck heading towards Dapoli dashed into the Maximo rickshaw packed with passengers headed to Harne. The accident spot is somewhere near the Joshi Baug area on the Dapoli-Harne road.

Rickshaw Driver Died on the Spot

Reportedly, eight people including 2 minors and the rickshaw driver lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. The rickshaw driver, identified as Anil Sarang was a resident of the Harne village. The injured ones were admitted to the district hospital.

Truck Driver On the Run

Local authorities rushed at the spot as soon as the incident was reported. However, local reports suggested that the truck driver fled away from the scene immediately after the accident. The Dapoli Police launched an investigation immediately.