e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi to bring home 157 artefacts, antiquities handed over to him by USCOVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,276 new cases, 58 deaths, 3,723 recoveries Confirmed! Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar to join Congress on September 28
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:25 PM IST

Maharashtra: 8 injured during gas pipeline installation in Nashik hotel

PTI
Photo by Magda Ehlers from Pexels

Photo by Magda Ehlers from Pexels

Advertisement

Nashik: Eight people were injured in a blast that took place while a gas pipeline was being installed and tested in a hotel in Nashik in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday night in Khandobanagar in Pathardi Shivar locality, an Indiranagar police station official said.

"Eight people working in the kitchen were injured. A probe by fire brigade and police officials into the cause of the incident is underway," he said.

ALSO READ

Stop allowing heavy vehicles on Bhiwandi-Nashik Highway or face protest: NCP leader Anand Paranjpe...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:25 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal