Maharashtra: 74-Year-Old Woman Dies After Cylinder Explosion In Ambulance Cuts Off Oxygen Supply On Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Video Surfaces |

Maharashtra: In a devastating incident, a 74-year-old woman named Nilabai Kavaldar, who was reliant on ventilator support, met a tragic end inside an ambulance due to a cylinder explosion, resulting in the cutoff of her oxygen supply. Nilabai was being transported to her hometown in Karnataka for medical treatment when the incident occurred stated a report in The Times of India.

Visuals of the incident have surfaced on the internet showing the ambulance completely charred after the fire. This gives an idea about the harrowing moments faced by the ambulance's occupants when the tragedy struck them all of a sudden.

Short Circuit Leads To Double Explosion

The unfortunate incident unfolded on the Pune-bound lane of the Mumbai Pune Expressway. A short circuit in the ambulance's engine triggered two successive blasts, causing chaos and panic among the seven individuals present in the vehicle, including the victim. Despite their efforts to exit the ambulance, Nilabai succumbed to the lack of oxygen before she could be rescued.

Following the initial explosion, the ambulance moved in reverse and collided with a parked motorcycle, intensifying the damage caused by the incident. The blast not only devastated the ambulance but also inflicted severe damage on the motorcycle, adding the tragedy.

Failed Rescue Attempt

According to the report, another ambulance rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue Nilabai, but tragically, their efforts proved futile. Despite the prompt response, the lack of oxygen supply during the crucial moments led to the untimely demise of the elderly woman.

